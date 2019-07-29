Paul D. Thompson, age 82, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home in Fitchburg. The son of teachers, Paul's verbal skills earned him a Ford Foundation early admission scholarship that enabled him to enter the UW-Madison in 1952, at the age of 15. Accustomed to learning by reading on his own, he was always an indifferent student but managed to eke out a Bachelor of Science degree in English.

He was fortunate to enter the job market at a time of labor shortage as a police and fire reporter for the Montgomery Alabama Advertiser and then as a general assignment reporter and copy editor for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison. He was also fortunate to date and marry in 1959 another Ford Foundation early admissions scholar, Evelyn Thut, who became his beloved life-long companion.

Paul became a writer and then editor-in-chief for Visual Education Consultants, later Education Industries, a Madison firm producing current event filmstrips for schools. Paul also wrote several science books for young people. After 17 years with the firm, he and his wife formed a free-lance partnership doing writing, editing, and in Evelyn's case, public speaking for lobbyists and state trade associations.

In 1986, Paul joined the Credit Union National Association as speechwriter for the leadership and as a writer of press releases and annual reports. He retired in 1998. He continued to write speeches and other materials on a free-lance basis for some years, plus poetry and short stories. He and Evelyn were frequent contributors to Mind's Eye Radio, a monthly program of creative writing distributed to WORT and many other community radio stations around the nation.

During his retirement, Paul self-published three well-regarded books on credit unions, including "Development of the Modern U.S. Credit Union Movement: 1970-2010." This won the 2014 Individual Achievement Award of the Credit Union Development Education program of the National Credit Union Foundation. His books are available free as downloadable PDF files at http://www.archive.org.

Paul's father died in a mental hospital, and Paul and Evelyn became active in the mental health area. For some dozen years, Paul served as a co-facilitator of a National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support group for families dealing with mental illness. Evelyn also contributed her wisdom and perspective to the group. In other volunteer activities, Paul and Evelyn sang and soloed with the Fitchburg Singers, sponsored by the Fitchburg Senior Center, giving concerts at nursing and other senior facilities. Paul played and sang with the Fitchburg Ukulele Network (FUN), also sponsored by the Fitchburg Senior Center.

Paul came to music relatively late in life but learned enough to write and perform with Evelyn a number of humorous and sentimental songs. Their efforts can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/paulandevie.

The above was written by Paul.

Paul is survived by his wife, Evelyn; daughters, Elizabeth and Gwen Thompson; niece and nephew, Brian and Reggie Harris; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held. Memorials may be gifted in Paul's name to NAMI, Agrace HospiceCare or a charity of your choice.

Paul was a wonderful husband, father and friend. He was a good listener, kind and perceptive and a cherished companion. He will be sorely missed. The care and love of his friends, family and neighbors were a great support through a difficult terminal illness, and the kindness of the care given by nurses and CNA's from Agrace HospiceCare provided enormous comfort in Paul's last days. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com

