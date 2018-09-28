MCFARLAND Paul Claflin, age 82, passed away peacefully September 26, 2018 at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Madison, WI.



Paul was born November 26, 1935, in Granite City, IL, the oldest son of Laverne and Mary (Demarke) Claflin.



Paul was a loving husband, father and grandfather whom will be dearly missed. In keeping with his wishes, a private family gathering will be held at a later date.



Paul is survived by wife of 52 years, Helen and sister, Mary and brother-in-law Mike Adler. Paul also leaves behind two daughters, Jennifer Weitzman, Rachel Hilyar and son-in-law Jaime; and 5 grandsons, Nathan, Gavin, Ian, Brayden, Finley.



Our family wishes to extend a special thank you for the amazing care and support that Oakwood staff provided Paul in his final days.



