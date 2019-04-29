Paul Charles Maier, age 79, passed away Apr. 28, 2019 at his home in Prairie du Sac.

He was born in the Westport Twshp. Nov. 27, 1939 to the late Peter and Margaret (Meffert) Maier.

Paul worked for many years as an auto mechanic at Midway Service Station and later at Milwaukee Valve where he retired from in 2008. He enjoyed supporting his grandchildren and watching them play football, dance recitals, and show farm animals at the Sauk Co. Fair. He enjoyed fishing, and hunting, cheering on the Packers and Badgers and watching old Westerns.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Cori; grandchildren, Brandon, Brandi and Brett Zick; step-children, Paul (Pam) Amacher, Michele Hewitt and Connie Schulze; step grandchildren, Darrin (Carrie), Brittany (Gus), Tyler (Ashley), Lindsey and Bridget; and former wife, Darleen; siblings, Linus (Ruthann), Vernon (Ellen), Judy (John), Roman (Linda), Dan, Marvin (Mary Lou), Donna (Dave), Roger (Heidi), Virgil (Bonnie); brother in-law, Gene Haug. He is further survived by many other family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dianne; a stepson, Chris and step grandson, Brian.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on May 3, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held May 2, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hooverson Funeral Home 251 Water St., Sauk City where a rosary will be prayed at 3:30 pm. Visitation will continue the morning of mass at the funeral home from 10:00 am until 11:15. Burial will be held in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Lodi.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com