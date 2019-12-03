MADISON - Paul Bailey, age 85, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on April 12, 1934, in Pacoima, Calif., the son of Charles and Antonia (Carillo) Bailey.

Paul was married to Dolores Redmon, who preceded him in death on Sept. 14, 1995. He married Elizabeth Perrin in their backyard in Godfrey, Ill. on June 24, 1996. She preceded him in death on Jan. 11, 2012.

Paul served in the U. S. Air Force, and subsequently worked as an electrical engineer for McDonald Douglas Aircraft Co. in St. Louis, Mo. He was an active member of Grace Baptist Church. He loved to golf, and enjoyed watching any sports, but especially football. Paul liked watching old movies, playing cards, and spending time with family and his special friend, Nancy. Paul was the most loving, caring, spiritual, giving, selfless man – a person who saw to the needs of others before his own.

Paul is survived by step-daughter, Nikki (Ray) Stanzel; two step-sons, Pete (Nikki) Fedele and Sam (Bea) Fedele; son, Sam Bailey; daughter, Sandra Crawford; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaugher and another on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-daughter, Diane Holden; and many brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held at GRACE BAPTIST CHURCH, 1801 S. Thompson Dr., Madison, at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, with the Rev. Dean Howell presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

The family would like to thank his step- daughter, Nikki, for all of the care and support given to Paul over the years, she was his true angel.

