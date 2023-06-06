Paul B. Sams, age 74, beloved husband, father, brother, Papa Paul, and friend peacefully passed away in his home on June 3, 2023.
Paul was born on November 21, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois to Bruno and Margaret Sams. The family relocated to the Madison area where he attended grade school at Our Lady Queen of Peace, West High School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Civil Engineer Tech & Certified Land Surveyor Technician. He held many back breaking jobs as a beer distributor and worked for Madison Concrete & Pipe for 26 years, later retiring from there.
In Paul’s younger days he enjoyed restoring Chris-Craft boats, weekend boat adventures with family and friends, reading, and loved history. He had many collections of “everything”. Paul was known to his friends as “Tall Paul”, his contagious laugh, his wicked sense of humor, and always sporting aviator sunglasses and would help anyone in need.
Paul is survived by his wife Mary; his two sons Matthew Sams of California and Nathan (Nikki) Sams of California, and Mary’s children Michelle (Petey) O’Neal, grandchildren Preston and Joseph of Dixon, Missouri, Kristina (TJ) Nichols, grandchildren Joy and Harmony of Smyrna, Georgia; his sisters, Nancy O’Brien and MaryKay (Charlie) Mussey; his niece Caitlin (Byron) and their children Ezra and Quinn; and his nephew Marcus (Ashley). He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister JoAnn Sams.
A special thank you to Heartland Hospice Care Staff, especially to Kathy and Julie for their outstanding care and friendship to Paulie.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave, Madison. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Msgr. Larry Bakke presiding.