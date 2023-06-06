Paul B. Sams

Paul B. Sams, age 74, beloved husband, father, brother, Papa Paul, and friend peacefully passed away in his home on June 3, 2023.

Paul was born on November 21, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois to Bruno and Margaret Sams. The family relocated to the Madison area where he attended grade school at Our Lady Queen of Peace, West High School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Civil Engineer Tech & Certified Land Surveyor Technician. He held many back breaking jobs as a beer distributor and worked for Madison Concrete & Pipe for 26 years, later retiring from there.

Tags