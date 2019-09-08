Paul A. Witt, age 82 of Cambridge, WI, formerly of Monticello, died on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Paul was born on December 22, 1936 in Janesville, the son of Lester and Marie (Chambers) Witt. He attended Dutch Hollow Country School and graduated from Monticello High School in 1954. Paul and Shirley Zentner were married on October 26, 1956 at Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello. Paul farmed most of his life on Witt Road before establishing Witt Construction in 1990. He has resided in Cambridge for the past seven years. Paul was one of three men who were instrumental in establishing the youth wrestling program in Monroe. He officiated many wrestling matches, baseball, and softball games throughout the years. He played slowpitch until the age of 45, served on the Mt. Pleasant Town Board for many years, and was a former member of the Green County Rifle Club. Paul always enjoyed spending time with Dee at the lake home in Waupaca.

He is survived by six children, Robert P. Witt, Deb (Dan) Krattiger, Carol (Randy) Wyss, Donna Witt, John (Heidi) Witt, and Tom (Kristine) Witt; 12 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; his significant other, Dee Christianson; two brothers, Don (Lynn) Witt, Dick (Patsy) Witt; two sisters, Beverly (Al) Flint, Karen (Tom) Richey; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother who raised him, Eunice Witt; his wife, Shirley in 1994; a son, Alan in 1979; and an infant sister, Mary.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Hope Evangelical Free Church, 2902 13th Street, Monroe, with Rev. Jason Rhode officiating. Interment will be in Dutch Hollow Cemetery, Sylvester Township, followed by a luncheon at St. John's United Church of Christ. Visitation will be at Hope Church on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Paul's name are suggested to Spencer Lake Christian Center, N1385 County Road E, Waupaca, WI 54981. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net