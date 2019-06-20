Paul A Olson

Paul Arne Olson (Papa), 82, passed away on June 19, 2019 from natural causes at Fairview Nursing Home with his wife Annette, daughter Linda and his favorite nurses by his side.

Born on October 11, 1936 in Westby, WI to Oscar and Edna Olson. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Westby High School in 1954. After high school he received an Associate's Degree in Electronics from DeVry University in Chicago and then he served in the Army from 1959-1961. On October 4, 1959 he married Annette Meyer, and they had one daughter, Linda Ann.

Paul and Annette moved to Mauston in 1961. Paul worked as an electronic technician for Bob Allen from 1961 until he purchased the business from Bob in 1971, and operated it until his retirement in 1981. Paul, Annette and Linda spent many weekends boating with friends on Castle Rock Lake and he also enjoyed his many rounds of golf. His granddaughters were always the loves of his life.

Paul is survived by his wife of 59 years Annette, daughter and son-in-law, Linda & Rob Householder of Mauston, granddaughters and their husbands, Sara & Brandon Stroede of Onalaska, and Heidi & Adam Noe of Camp Douglas. He is further survived by his brother, Loren (Sharon) and his sisters Arlene and Edith.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ralph Olson and his sister Karen Swenson.

Visitation will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 701 Grove Street, Mauston on Saturday, June 22nd from 12:00pm-3:00pm with a memorial service at 3:00pm. Luncheon will follow the memorial service in the church fellowship hall. The family will have a Celebration of Life following the luncheon at Carl's Bright Spot, 419 E. State Street, Mauston. A private family spreading of ashes will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Bethany Lutheran Church or Friends & Family Cancer Foundation. Although Paul did not have cancer, Friends & Family Cancer Foundation is very near and dear to the family.