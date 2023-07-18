OREGON, Wis. -- Paul A. Fahey, age 74 passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at his home. He was born on January 19, 1949 at St. Clare Hospital in Monroe the son of Paul “Laddie” and Rita (Hetznecker) Fahey. Paul grew up in Belleville area on the family’s dairy farm with his 8 brothers and sisters and attended West Dayton Rural School and was a 1967 graduate of Belleville High School. He graduated from The Wisconsin School of Electronics with an Electronics Engineering degree, and then went to work for the Allen Bradley Company in Milwaukee as a control systems engineer designing control systems for steel and automotive plants. When asked to move to Ashland Heights, Ohio, Paul decided to move back to Madison, to start a control system division for the L. W. Allen Pump Company, called Altronex. Paul purchased L. W. Allen Inc. from Gene and Richard Allen in 1981, and with the help of present and past employees, Altronex became one of the most well-respected control system integrators for water and wastewater treatment plants throughout Wisconsin, and the Pump Division continued to grow and expand during that period. A lot of the municipal water and wastewater systems in southern Wisconsin have an Integrated Altronex control system. Paul was a multi-engine FAA instrument rated commercial pilot who used his airplane to call on clients throughout Wisconsin and the upper Midwest for over 50 years. After selling the business in 2015, Paul continued to fly through-out the upper Midwest with his wife Jane as his trusted co-pilot, with their favorite destinations being Kansas City, St. Louis, Omaha, Quad Cities, Mackinac Island, Glacier National Park, and many, many others. He was also a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard Red Arrow Division from 1970-1976. Paul was involved in many aviation and car collector associations, having flown several P51 Mustangs and T28 Trojans through aerobatics and flight formations. He did the Richard Petty NASCAR Racing course and Spring Mountain Racing School in Las Vegas. Paul was a member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon. He was a proud supporter of UW Athletics and longtime season ticket holder for over fifty years.
Paul is survived by his wife Jane, sons Chris (Anne) Fahey and John (Deanna) Fahey, and grandchildren Carter, Sienna, and Madeline. He is further survived by his siblings Patrick (Barbara) Fahey, Paula (Samuel) Wagner, Jane (Jerry) Schwartz, Susan (Glen) Harry, Rita (Francis) Reible, and Lu Ann (William) Pauli, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Michael and Timothy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, WI with Rev. Randy Budnar officiating. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, rural Belleville, WI.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI.
Memorials are suggested to the Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church or Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.