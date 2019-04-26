Neenah/Marshfield/Fitchburg - Patti Jo (Peeters) Chronquist, age 70, passed away peacefully just before midnight on April 18th, 2019.

Patti was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in September 2017. She fought bravely and gracefully until the very end. At the time of her death, she was at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg with her sister, Jayne.



Patti is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Josh Hoover) of Madison, grandchildren Sage and Ashlen; and daughter, Emily (Dustin Brown) of Madison. She was preceded in death by her parents JoAnn (VandenHeuvel) and Gerald Peeters of Neenah and her husband, Rich Chronquist of Marshfield/Fitchburg.



Patti loved gardening, bird watching, knitting and reading. She remained active with the Marshfield School District long after her retirement.



Patti was an extraordinary person and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and mentor. She will be forever remembered in our hearts and fond memories.



There will be a celebration of life held on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at the Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort Hotel in Neenah, WI (1000 Cameron Way, Neenah, WI 54956). The celebration will be from 10:30am - 2:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks for donations to the Carbone Cancer Center at UW Hospital or the Agrace Foundation. Both institutions have been wonderful in Patti's final journey.



Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road

Madison, WI

53705