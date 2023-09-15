OREGON / MADISON - Patsy Irene (nee, Jenni) Farrell passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, after a three-year journey with Alzheimer’s disease and a nine-month journey with cancer. Her tenacity, strength and sheer determination allowed her to live out her final months taking part in activities and helping others during her time at her assisted living and memory care residence.
Patsy had always been blessed with the artistic eye of seeing the beauty in nature and people and then having the ability to interpret and draw what she saw on paper. Patsy started drawing and painting at a young age, growing up in a single parent household with her mother, Grace (nee, Vaughn) Jenni. Later, Grace married Harold Jenni and her sister, Pam Jenni, was born 18 years later. Patsy spent many summers with her aunt, uncles and cousins at the farm, playing in the fields surrounded by nature.
Patsy’s family fondly recalls setting out to find the perfect barn to paint while enjoying fun-filled drives around the countryside. Once discovered Patsy, would get to work painting and her children would explore the surrounding pastures. Trees were another one of her passions to paint and sketch, elaborating on the unique character found within the winding trunks, branches and roots. Patsy also had the uncanny ability to sketch individuals with the details of their every wrinkle and capturing the essence of their personality.
In addition to her love of nature and painting, Patsy enjoyed playing video games with her son and grandson and spending time with her family.
Patsy always loved helping people - she would give away her food to others at the senior center. Whenever anyone new would come to the assisted living facility, Patsy would be the person stepping in to help make them feel welcome. She loved watching all the birds at the bird feeders reliving each visit over and over again from the dynamic blue jay to the fleeting gold finch and at time she was visited by the wild turkeys and sand hill cranes!
Patsy is survived by her children, Ashley (Randy) Reeves, Kim (Beth Long) Farrell and Katie (Tim) Hawkins and Tony (Lauren) Farrell; grandchildren, Patrick Blake, Rachel Blake, Kelli Blake, Dusty Reeves, Jack (Miranda Nichols-Rodriguez) Reeves, Wyatt Reeves, Blake Reeves, Timmy (Sage) Hawkins, Harper Farrell and Elle Farrell; and sister, Pam (Mike Carney) Jenni. She was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Grace; first husband, Pat Blake; second husband, Arthur Farrell; son, Ed Blake; and grandson, Cole Tarkenton.
In keeping with Patsy’s wishes, no services will be held. Memorials may be gifted in Patsy’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org).