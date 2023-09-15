Patsy Irene (nee, Jenni) Farrell

OREGON / MADISON - Patsy Irene (nee, Jenni) Farrell passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, after a three-year journey with Alzheimer’s disease and a nine-month journey with cancer. Her tenacity, strength and sheer determination allowed her to live out her final months taking part in activities and helping others during her time at her assisted living and memory care residence.

Patsy had always been blessed with the artistic eye of seeing the beauty in nature and people and then having the ability to interpret and draw what she saw on paper. Patsy started drawing and painting at a young age, growing up in a single parent household with her mother, Grace (nee, Vaughn) Jenni. Later, Grace married Harold Jenni and her sister, Pam Jenni, was born 18 years later. Patsy spent many summers with her aunt, uncles and cousins at the farm, playing in the fields surrounded by nature.