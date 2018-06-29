Patsy E. Moore

Patsy E. "Pat" Moore age 68, passed away on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison.

She was born on July 30, 1949 in Cut Bank, MT to Howard and Clara (Holmen) Olson. She was married to Terry Moore on October 7, 1967 at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana.Pat's greatest joy in life was the love of her family. She was a very dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed being a homemaker, and had a passion for decorating her home. Pat was a wonderful cook, and was known especially for baking a variety of delicious pies.

She is survived by her husband Terry of Sun Prairie; her daughter Chelsea Zimmerman of Columbus; her son Lindsey Moore (Lori Dahlhauser) of Cottage Grove; three grandchildren, Zoey and Dawson Zimmerman and Gavin Moore; her sister Cindy Houghton of Vancouver, WA and her brother Ronald (Marie) Olson of Great Falls, MT; two sisters-in-law Nancy (Bob) Miller and Marsha Kuehl both of Columbus; one brother-in-law Ralph Moore of Fall River; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and her dog Cooper. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at the HAMPDEN TOWN HALL, N1291 County Road N Columbus, WI. A private family graveside service will be held in the Hampden Cemetery.