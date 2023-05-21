Patrick Whalen

Pat “Doc” L. Whalen, age 69 of Darlington, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on May 19, 2023, at the Edenbrook Nursing Home of Platteville, WI. He was born on December 2, 1953, in Monroe, WI, the son of Marcus Whalen and Lucille (Waul) Whalen. Growing up, Pat attended the Salty Hollow School House until he was in 4th grade and then moved to the Holy Rosary Grade School until finishing 8th grade. After graduating from Darlington High School in 1972, he attended the University of Wisconsin Platteville for 2 years and then furthered his education at Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa where he graduated in 1977. On December 28, 1974, Pat married the love of his life, Jane Bryson, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington, WI. In 1978 they purchased the Meier Bakery at 210 Main St. and by May the doors to Whalen Chiropractic opened and continued until December of 2021. Pat met so many wonderful people in his practice that never went forgotten.

Pat is survived by his wife Jane (Bryson) Whalen at home; his children: Brittany (Shawn) Long of Darlington, Christian (Lindsay) Whalen of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, and Tim (Liz) Whalen of Libby, Montana; his grandchildren, Colton (Gina Douglas) Long, Bryce and Brady Long, Jamison, Bennett, Rosalie, and Emmett Whalen; his great-grandson, Levi Long; brothers: Jim (Sherry) Whalen of Darlington, Ed (Kathy) Whalen of Georgia, and Jerry Whalen of Indiana; his sister Karen Whalen of San Francisco, CA; and his sister-in-law Marilyn who was his right hand for many years in his practice. He is also survived by many special nieces, nephews, and friends. Pat was preceded in death by his parents Marcus and Lucille Whalen; his brother Tom Whalen; his grandparents; and mother-in-law and father-in-law Jim and Marian Bryson.