Patrick Whalen

Pat “Doc” L. Whalen, age 69 of Darlington, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on May 19, 2023, at the Edenbrook Nursing Home of Platteville, WI. He was born on December 2, 1953, in Monroe, WI, the son of Marcus Whalen and Lucille (Waul) Whalen. Growing up, Pat attended the Salty Hollow School House until he was in 4th grade and then moved to the Holy Rosary Grade School until finishing 8th grade. After graduating from Darlington High School in 1972, he attended the University of Wisconsin Platteville for 2 years and then furthered his education at Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa where he graduated in 1977. On December 28, 1974, Pat married the love of his life, Jane Bryson, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington, WI. In 1978 they purchased the Meier Bakery at 210 Main St. and by May the doors to Whalen Chiropractic opened and continued until December of 2021. Pat met so many wonderful people in his practice that never went forgotten.
Pat is survived by his wife Jane (Bryson) Whalen at home; his children: Brittany (Shawn) Long of Darlington, Christian (Lindsay) Whalen of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, and Tim (Liz) Whalen of Libby, Montana; his grandchildren, Colton (Gina Douglas) Long, Bryce and Brady Long, Jamison, Bennett, Rosalie, and Emmett Whalen; his great-grandson, Levi Long; brothers: Jim (Sherry) Whalen of Darlington, Ed (Kathy) Whalen of Georgia, and Jerry Whalen of Indiana; his sister Karen Whalen of San Francisco, CA; and his sister-in-law Marilyn who was his right hand for many years in his practice. He is also survived by many special nieces, nephews, and friends. Pat was preceded in death by his parents Marcus and Lucille Whalen; his brother Tom Whalen; his grandparents; and mother-in-law and father-in-law Jim and Marian Bryson.
Pat was a lifelong member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, as well as, the Holy Rosary Saturday morning men’s group. He was also a part of the Knights of Columbus and was a 4th Degree Knight. Pat was a member of the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association for 43 years serving as a district officer. He was a Darlington Chamber of Main Street member, serving as the President while on the board, and helping Darlington to be a “Main St.” Community.
Pat was a man who had many different hobbies that he enjoyed doing. He loved his time as a Darlington Redbird, playing basketball and football. As his children and grandchildren grew older, Pat cherished the time he spent coaching them and cheering them on their sporting events. He enjoyed watching the “Long Bros” show their pigs and occasionally helping in the ring. Pat loved spending time outside gardening, going for walks, and an occasional round of golf. He was also a huge fan of going to the Packer Games with the guys of ‘72’, wine making with the guys, and attending the morning men’s coffee clutch at the Towne House.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington) with Rev. Luke Syse officiating. The burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington (508 Park Place, Darlington) and on Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. until 10:15 A.M. at the church. A Rosary will be prayed at 3:30 P.M on Tuesday May 23, 2023, prior to the visitation at the Funeral Home. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers and plants, a memorial fund has been established in Pat’s name.
The family would like to thank Edenbrook Nursing Home and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care of Pat.
The consistent visits by friends and family was appreciated by Pat, Jane, and their family.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.