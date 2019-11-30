Patrick Thomas Joyce

MADISON – Patrick T. "Pat" Joyce passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Richland Center, Wis. on Dec. 14, 1950, the son of Thomas and Marjorie (Nourse) Joyce. Pat worked at Oscar Mayer for 14 years, and also held numerous professional driving positions. He was a NASCAR and Packers fan.

Pat is survived by his siblings, Michael, Sheila, Debra, Daniel and Nancy; nieces and nephews; former wife, Ruth Lillie; and special friend, Adrienne Omen. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Francis; and wife, Dorothy.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 11 a.m. until 12: 30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, with some words of remembrance shared at 12 noon. Burial will be held privately at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Wisconsin Public Television, Agrace HospiceCare, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.