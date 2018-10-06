Patrick T. Dunn, 65, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

Patrick was born on June 4, 1953 in Lake Forest, IL, son of the late Joseph and Pauline (Radke) Dunn. He married Joyce Horack on June 5, 1976.

Patrick enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, cooking, grilling, golfing, bowling and watching the Packers.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughters, Katie (Daniel Feuer) Dunn and Megan (Isaac) Knoflicek; grandchildren, Mercedes and Arya Knoflicek and Helen and Iris Dunn Feuer; sisters, Mary (Doug) Ballard, Renie (Tom) Finch and Peggy (Gary) Sisler and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Terry Dunn and sister, Diane Moehle.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.