Patrick "Rudy" Francis Ploc, age 72, passed away peacefully on September 21st due to Lewy Body Dementia.

He was born in Madison on January 31, 1947 to Rudy and Patricia Ploc. In 1967 he married his high school sweetheart and soulmate, Donna Guinea, and it was a marriage made in heaven.

Patrick graduated from West High School in 1965 and served his country as a Marine Reservist. He retired from a job he loved at the WI DOT Sign Shop after 42-1/2 years. Patrick loved to run, golf, play baseball, softball, coach South Side Hockey, youth baseball and football but his favorite thing to do was watch his grandchildren grow up. He was the best grandpa in the world and was so proud of his children and grandchildren and their love for him was immeasurable.

Patrick was a true, loving friend. He had the greatest smile, personality and sense of humor.

He was proceeded in death by his father, mother and sisters Judy and Susan Snider.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Donna, son, Patrick (Kristen), daughter, Jamie Maglior (Mike),

granddaughters, Preston Ploc, Taylor Maglior and Lita, grandsons, Jake Maglior and Parker Ploc, brother Mike (Jeanne) and sisters Penny Miller and Gail Garczynski (Don), brothers-in-law, Earl Guinea (Lois) and Paul Guinea (Lisa) and sisters-in-law Diane Muldowney and Darleen McDuffee and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Patrick's Life will be held at the Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers buy some Lays regular potato chips, grab a beer and have a toast to him. His wish is that you spend time with your children and grandchildren, take walks on the beach holding hands with your loved ones, make a toast to beautiful friendships, carry some candy in your coat pocket and wash your car by hand every now and then.

We will miss his love, laughter and generosity and he will live in our hearts forever.

