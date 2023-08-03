Patrick R. Collins

Patrick R. Collins, age 64 of Richland Center, died on Sunday, July 30, 2023 following an extended illness at the UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on August 25, 1958 the son of Emmett and Anna (Farrell) Collins.  Following graduation from Richland Center High School Pat served in the United States Marine Corp.  He attended HVAC school in LaCrosse and worked for Capital Air of Sun Prairie, until he became a semi driver for over 30 years. In recent years he worked at Walmart. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.  Survivors include a sister, Frances (Calvin) Wilkinson of Richland Center; a brother, John Collins of Richland Center; a brother-in-law, David Storms of Richland Center; a sister-in-law, Terri Collins of Richland Center, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Ann Collins, 2 sisters, Mary Storms, Joan Brown, 2 brothers, Michael and James Collins.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center.  Monsignor Roger Scheckel will officiate with burial in the church cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Local Veterans Military Memorial Honors Unit.  Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass at 11:00 A.M.  In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Memorials to St Mary’s Parish or the family. The family would like to thank the Madison VA Hospital for the great care he received. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.   The Stafford Funeral Home in Richland Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

