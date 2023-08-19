Patrick Leo Leary

MADISON- Patrick Leary, age 95, of Madison, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 9, 1928, in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of Leo and Ruth (Dougherty) Leary.

After graduating from Ridgeway High School, Pat volunteered in the Merchant Marines and U.S. Navy during World War II. He completed his culinary arts education at Dunwoody Institute before being recalled for duty in the Korean War. While stationed in Charleston, S.C., he went to the Catholic hospital’s nursing school and asked to be introduced to a nice girl.  The nuns introduced him to Helen Blanche of Charleston.  They married in Charleston on Nov. 22, 1952, then moved to Madison to start their life together.  