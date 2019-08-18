Patrick A. McDermott

Patrick "Paddy" McDermott, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at his residence.

Patrick was born on November 24, 1961 in Chicago, Illinois and had been an area resident for the past 18 years. Patrick attended Northeastern Illinois University and was a paint contractor by trade, formerly with Thrift Painting for over 24 years. He is a member of LakeView Church in Stoughton for the past 18 years and very active with the music and youth development, giving free drum lessons to many.

Survivors include his wife Ladine (nee Sukowski), one son Alex, at home; one daughter, Taylor Hoolhorst McDermott of Dixon, Tennessee; two step-daughters, Jessica (Mamadou) Sampy and Rachel Smith both of Madison, Wisconsin; and by six grandchildren; two sisters Mary (Sean) Noble and Elizabeth (Gerry) Russell both from Illinois; one brother Jeff (Nina) McDermott also of Illinois. Patrick was preceded in death by his father Thomas McDermott in 2018.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday August 24, 2019 at LAKEVIEW CHURCH, 2200 Lincoln Ave. Stoughton with Pastor Andy Fuqua presiding. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W Prospect St. Stoughton

608-873-9244