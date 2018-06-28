Patricia Y. "Pat" Frank, age 69, passed away on Monday June 25, 2018 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

She was born December 17, 1948 in Stoughton to John and Leona (Christianson) Strandlie Jr.

She was married to Virgil Frank, and had 2 children Nathan and Nicole. Pat loved the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Badger sports, and loved the color purple.

Pat is survived by her 2 children, her son Nathan (Emily Crockett) Frank, and her daughter Nicole (Shawn) Stewart; 10 grandchildren Cheyanne, Sierra, Savannah, Alena, Irelynn, Gina, Michael'a, Johnnah, Kimmie, and Nathan Jr.; her mother Leona Ehle; sister Joyce Buckley, brother Roger (Donna) Strandlie, sister Carolyn (Steve) Schultz, brother Lowell Strandlie, brother Dwayne (Tina) Strandlie, sister Lori (Roger) Turk; and further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Virgil Frank, her father John Strandlie Jr., and her brother Kendall Strandlie, brother-in-law Dean Buckley, nephew Danny Topp, and Owen Ehle.

Please wear casual clothing to the Celebration of Pat's life. She would love if you came dressed in your favorite Packer's wear, Brewer's wear, Badger's wear, or in anything purple!

A celebration of Pat's life will take place at 11:00 AM on Friday July 6, 2018 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home on Friday. A luncheon will follow the celebration of life at the American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Paige St. Stoughton.