Patricia Summers (Acree) Dickson, 84, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away surrounded by family on November 26, 2019.

She was born on April 19, 1935, in West Virginia, and raised in Hampshire, IL. She is survived by her husband, John Dickson; 6 children, John Dickson, Jennifer (Jack) Glaser, Jeff (Jill) Dickson, Julie (Corey Witzel) Dickson, Jane (Allen) Ninmann, Josh (Jennifer) Dickson; 15 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Merilyn (Bill) Bryan, Marge (Vern) Fischer, and Bob (Jane) Acree. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert W. Acree and Mary Eloise [McCoy] Acree, and one grandson.

Pat relished spiritual exploration, was the original tree-hugger and health food nut (who could put a hurt on anything chocolate), thumped anybody in word games (Scrabble, Boggle, Dictionary...), encouraged free thinking, and delighted in the creative arts. Grace, forgiveness, and a sense of humor were at the core of her being, demonstrated daily in everything she did. Above all else, she wished to be a vibrant example of human spiritual potential, and we all are richer for her dedication.

Special thanks to Jennifer Haggard, caregiver, and Agrace Hospice, who provided heartfelt TLC support to Pat and her family. Memorial donations can be made directly to Agrace Hospice or Alzheimers and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.