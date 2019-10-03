Patricia Sue Wenkman

Patricia Wenkman, age 71, of Madison, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at her home.

Patricia was born November 19, 1947 in Iowa Falls, Iowa the daughter of Dale and Ruby (Allen) Shillington. Patricia married Michael Wenkman in Park Forest, Illinois on September 13, 1969. She furthered her education and received a Bachelor's degree in Nursing from the East Carolina University and was a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Society of Nursing. She dedicated 38 years to her career as a registered nurse in Wisconsin and California and eventually retired in 2011.

She enjoyed gardening and planting flowers; she taught home economics and sewing, and was an excellent cook.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Michael; sons, Michael (Samantha) II and Keegan; daughter, Margaret (Brook) Anthony all of Madison, WI; brothers James Shillington of Littleton, Colorado, Kevin (Sue) Shillington of Kansas City, Kansas; sister, Rebecca (Robert) Shepard of Columbus, Ohio; and 4 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family wishes to thank the Drs and staff of SSM health for their expert care, with a very, very special thank you to all the RNs and CNAs for the loving attention they gave Patricia. God bless you all.