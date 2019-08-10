Patricia S. Mecher, 87, of Sauk City, WI, passed away at home on August 7, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

Pat was born in Chicago, IL on September 20, 1931 and adopted to Stanley and Victoria (Drumke) Krul. She attended schools in the Chicago Catholic Diocese. She was married to the late John Mecher in 1952, where they lived in the Chicagoland area for 40 years before relocating to Wisconsin for retirement.

Pat most enjoyed her time with family and friends. She enjoyed working on puzzles at home, crocheting afghans for the retirement community and volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul in Prairie du Sac. She was a talented musician; playing the violin, piano, and singing in various church choirs and community groups throughout the Sauk Prairie area.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, John, her daughter, Denise, and son, Michael. Pat is survived by her daughter, Susan (Mecher) and Greg Strzalkowski of Mt. Prospect, IL, son-in-law Wayne and Valerie (Banks) Schwarzkopf of Wisconsin Dells, and several nieces and a nephew. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Gregory Strzalkowski, John and (Crystal Hanrahan) Strzalkowski, Nathan and Jennifer Schwarzkopf, Chris and Minami Schwarzkopf, Paul and Emily Schwarzkopf. Pat also is survived by six great-grandchildren: Mia, Aylee, Lilia, Jazmin, Noelle, and Corrine.

The viewing ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac, WI. There will be a luncheon directly following the ceremony at the church. The family requests that people make donations in support of Breast Cancer Research, in lieu of sending flowers. In addition, the family would like to thank Agrace for their unending kindness, care, and support, to Hooverson Funeral Homes for their assistance in arrangements and the luncheon provided by St. John's Lutheran Church.