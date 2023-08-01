Patricia Rae Mathews

WAUNAKEE, Wis. -- Patricia Rae Mathews, age 85, passed away on July 29, 2023 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wi surrounded by her family, Patricia was born on August 7, 1937 at The Bethesda Hospital in St Paul, Minnesota to Ernest and Charlotte Larson.

Patricia graduated from High School in 1955 and began working at Sears Roebuck and Co for many years followed by Underwriter’s Laboratories in Northbrook, IL for 18 years.