WAUNAKEE, Wis. -- Patricia Rae Mathews, age 85, passed away on July 29, 2023 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wi surrounded by her family, Patricia was born on August 7, 1937 at The Bethesda Hospital in St Paul, Minnesota to Ernest and Charlotte Larson.
Patricia graduated from High School in 1955 and began working at Sears Roebuck and Co for many years followed by Underwriter’s Laboratories in Northbrook, IL for 18 years.
Patricia married William H Mathews on May 20, 1967 in Minneapolis, MN. They lived in Minneapolis until 1969 when they relocated to New Orleans. They had a short stay both there and Memphis until 1978 that took them to the Chicagoland area until 2001. They then escaped city life and moved to Rockford until very recently when they relocated to Waunakee WI to be closer to family.
Pat and Bill enjoyed many years of camping, fishing and traveling in their motorhome. They made many trips throughout Alaska, Canada and the United States.
Pat is survived by her husband Bill, son Kevin (Jean) and two grandchildren Allison and Katelyn. She is further survived by sister Donna (George) Anderson. She is preceded in death by her brothers/sister-in-law George Anderson, Bev Tempte, Ron Mathews, and Keith Mathews along with nephew Zach Anderson and niece Charlene Nyberg.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI.
Burial services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, WI.
The Family would like to thank the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg and Zentner-Beal Funeral Home for the wonderful care to Patricia and support to us during this difficult time.