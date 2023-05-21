Patricia "Patti" Kay Wirth

BEAVER DAM / MADISON - Patti Kay Wirth, 66, passed away surrounded by her loving sons and siblings on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Wis.  She was born on December 20, 1956, the daughter of the late Stanley and Lillian (Christensen) Wirth of Madison, WI.  She was also preceded in death by brother, Steven; grandparents and all aunts and uncles.  She is survived by her sons, Thomas Wirth, Josh (Tara) Gehrke, Adam (Mindy) Gehrke and Nicholas Bishop; and her grandchildren, Kay-Lynn, Austin, Stephanie, Leland, Alizabeth, Kailey, Chloe and Colton; a great- grandchild this summer; as well as her siblings Jeff, Dave, Linda, Chuck, Eric and Christy; and many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her beloved companion “Churro” and her grand dogs, Ringo and Olive.

Patti graduated from La Follette High School in Madison, Wis. She worked at the UW Botany Greenhouses as a Botany Assistant by watering plants and feeding the Koi for over 20 years.  Patti had a deep respect for her boss and Botanist, Mo and Mary. She loved to show off the greenhouses, her favorites being the “Corpse” flower in full bloom, and the Newton’s Apple tree alongside her general love of flowers and plants. She also worked part time at the UW Badger Market Deli for five plus years.