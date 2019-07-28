Patricia "Pat" Landers

Pat Landers, age 78, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away peacefully at the Wisconsin Dells Health Center on July 26, 2019.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held at the Picha Funeral Home, 321 Washington Ave in Wisconsin Dells on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Steve Keller officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30.m.

Pat was born in Chicago on April 30, 1941. She was a stay-at-home mom raising three daughters and one son on the north side of Chicago. In 1982 she escaped the city life and moved to Wisconsin Dells, but still remained proud of her inner-city roots. She enjoyed crochet work and often made beautiful blankets for family and friends with intricate designs and patterns. She also had a profound love of music with a special place in her heart for the likes of Kenny Rogers and Garth Brooks. She would listen to songs for hours as she did crossword puzzles to relax while she sang along to her favorite tunes. Pat learned to drive at a later age which brought her renewed freedom as well as some humorous warnings by her family to stay off the sidewalks. She loved going to garage sales and for rides with friends to different stores. Pat had a passion for angels and was a strong believer that angels exist to watch over those less fortunate. Her greatest pleasure of all was found in times with family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pat loved the simple comfort of talking with and being close to her grandkids, as they would always bring the brightest smile to her face. She would often tell stories of how much her grandkids reminded her of her own children and loved to reminisce about memories of raising her own kids.

Pat is survived by her three daughters, Tammy Landers of Wisconsin Dells, Laurie Landers of Wisconsin Dells, Kathy Halka of Algonquin, IL and her one son, Brian (Karen) Landers of Wisconsin Dells. She is further survived by ten grandchildren: Erica Vlna (Jason Bauer), Jessica (Mark) Demming, Adam Vlna, Emily Halka, Natalie Halka, Dougie Halka, Phillip (Toni) Velez, Danielle Semenek, Frank Semenek, and Emma Landers as well as three great grandchildren: Luchiano Velez, Filippa Velez, and Ruby Bauer.

The family would like to thank the times of care and compassion provided to Pat from the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, Kilbourn Fire Department, Dells-Delton Ambulance Service as well as the ongoing services by Care Wisconsin, St. Clare Meadows, Wisconsin Dells Health Center, Agrace Hospice and Picha Funeral Home. Pat's wishes were in lieu of flowers to make donations to the Columbia County Humane Society in her memory.