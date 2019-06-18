Patricia "Pat" I. (Hanley) Duckart

SUN PRAIRIE – Patricia "Pat" I. Duckart, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

She was born on December 7, 1929 in Wisconsin Rapids, the daughter of Leonard and Irene (Mroz) Hanley.

Patricia "Pat" was a clerical worker, as well as a homemaker. She married Richard H. Duckart on June 25, 1949. They were members of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Sun Prairie. Pat enjoyed flower gardening and spending time in nature. She loved animals; especially dogs. She was a people person who loved to watch her family grow throughout their lives and to see their accomplishments. Pat's life will be remembered as the greatest gift to her family.

Pat is survived by a daughter, Karen Herling; a son, James (Deborah) Duckart all of Sun Prairie; 4 grandchildren, Eric Herling, Jeremy (Shyla) Duckart, Trevor Duckart, Jadrian (Matt) Hofeldt; and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 56 years, Richard; son, Michael; granddaughter, Nicole; and brother, Maurice Hanley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert Dr., Sun Prairie, with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will take place one hour prior to Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dane Co. Humane Society or Agrace HospiceCare.

A special thank you from Pat to her friend June Flatt, for being a best friend from high school and all the years until now. Another big thank you to friend, Jan Hansen for her visits and friendship, and to the wonderful staff of Agrace HospiceCare. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

