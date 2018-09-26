MADISON-Patricia “Pat” Hohlstein, age 85, of Madison, died on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.

She was born on June 1, 1933, in Beloit, the daughter of Merle and Winnifred (May) Betts. She graduated from East High School in 1951.

Pat was united in marriage to Carl Hohlstein in April of 1953. She worked for Verex Insurance for many years, retiring in 1990.

Pat enjoyed reading, traveling, watching the Green Bay Packers, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Christ the King Church in McFarland.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Karen (Ron) Guthrie; two sons, Ron Hohlstein, Jim Hohlstein; four grandsons, Curtis (Rebekah) Finberg, John Guthrie, Derek (Ellen) Guthrie, Garth (Taylor) Guthrie; brother, Ray Betts; brother-in-law, Clifford McFarlane; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; two sisters, Mary McFarlane and Dorothy Betts; two brothers, Robert (Virginia) Betts and Richard Betts; father and mother in-law, Arthur (Viola) Hohlstein Sr.; sister-in-law, Nancy Betts; and three brothers-in-law, Arthur (Helen) Hohlstein Jr., Marvin (Barbara) Hohlstein, and Stephen Hohlstein.

Special thanks to the cardiac nurses at Meriter Hospital, especially: Dawn, Abby and Sue for their caring and expertise.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Dr.

(608) 221-5420