Patricia (Pat) Gadow passed away on April 10, 2019 at Agrace Hospice Center after a brief but fierce battle with pancreatic cancer.



Pat was born on May 9, 1939 in Adams, WI to James and Evalyn (Washburn) Jesse. Soon after, the family moved to Nekoosa, WI, where Pat spent her adolescent years. She was an excellent student and received statewide recognition for her outstanding instrumental performance on the bassoon. She was also a member of the local Eastern Star organization.

Following graduation from Nekoosa High School in 1957, Pat attended Mount Sinai School of Nursing in Milwaukee, graduating as an RN in 1960. In 1961, she married Jerry Natzke. Their son Peter was born in 1962, but Pat and Jerry soon went their separate ways. As a single mom, Pat worked at several nursing jobs while pursuing further education. Eventually, she received her BSN degree from UW-Madison and a Master's Degree in Public Health from U. of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.



Pat served in public health positions at the municipal, county and state level before becoming Director of Public Health for the City of Madison, a position she held for 16 years until she retired in 2001. Her tenure there included remarkable initiatives which won national awards. Team building was her strong suit, and it showed in the enthusiasm of her staff.



Pat was also commissioned in the Army Reserve Nurse Corps, rising to the rank of full Colonel before retirement. She even learned some rudimentary Japanese during her repeated trips to Japan for joint maneuvers.



In 1992, Pat married John Gadow and joyfully accepted her role in their extended family. They enjoyed many happy times on their trawler "At Ease", including a one-year circumnavigation around the Eastern U.S. in 2003/4. With their mutual military experience, Pat and John agreed on many things, except during the annual Army/Navy football game! She was an avid (or perhaps rabid?) UW sports fan, especially basketball. And, she proudly displayed her 1957 Milwaukee Braves World Series pennant! For 24 years, Pat lent her vocal talent to the Yahara River Chorus, a Sweet Adelines barbershop choral group.



One of Pat's greatest joys was interacting with grandchildren and, recently, great-grandchildren. She was an avid (or perhaps addicted?) quilter who faithfully created beautiful quilts for graduations and births. She was an active member of her church congregation and served in several leadership roles there, as well as in their "Crazy Quilters" group. Pat was a longtime member of Madison Downtown Rotary Club. She also shared her talents as a volunteer at Agrace Hospice, Attic Angels, and several municipal commissions.



Family was central to Pat's existence, and she cherished her role as Grandma. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jim Jesse, and her infant sister Jo Anne. She is directly survived by her husband John Gadow, her son Peter Natzke, and grandsons Joshua (Ellen) Natzke and Matthew (Katie) Natzke, great-grandchildren Lilian and Jackson, sister-in-law Sharon Jesse and her children Laura, Nicholas and Michael. She is also survived by John's four children, Steven (Susan), Daniel (Karen), David, and Margaret (David), grandchildren Andrew, Leanne, Grace, Jacquie, Eleanor and Anna.



Pat's family extends thanks to the staff at Carbone Cancer Center, Meriter and UW Hospitals, Agrace Hospice, and special friends Diane and Karri for their compassionate and professional care during Pat's final days.



A celebration of Pat's life will be held at Lake Edge United Church of Christ, 4200 Buckeye Road, Madison, on May 4, with Rev. Lex Liberatore presiding. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:15 am, with service to follow. Interment with military honors will follow at Roselawn Cemetery, weather permitting. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care or UW Carbone Cancer Center. Please share a memory.



