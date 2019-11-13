Patricia "Pat" F. Murphy

MADISON - Patricia Florence Murphy, age 92, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Pat was born on March 11, 1927 in Mineral Point, WI to John and Margaret (Stude) Murphy.

Pat attended St. Mary's grade school and graduated from the Mineral Point High School in 1945. She was known to have said that "memories of my childhood were peaceful ones. Mineral Point was a wonderful place and so were the people." After high school, she attended Madison Business College.

Pat began her work career with the State of Wisconsin Conservation Department. She later transferred to the Public Welfare Department and retired from the UW News and Publication Services.

Over the years, Pat enjoyed participating in city golf and bowling leagues and was a great competitor – she hated to lose! Pat lived a life filled with friends, fun and independence. She defied the odds and beat cancer at the age of 88. When she fell 4 months ago, her life took a turn she was unfamiliar with… having to depend on others. We know now she's back in the driver's seat!

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Murphy, her sisters Marian Sweeney-Werth and Peg McKinlay; brothers Bill, Chuck and Jim; and a niece Kay George and nephew Chuck McKinlay. She was also predeceased by a lifelong friend Jeanne Ternes. Pat will be missed by a sister-in-law, Kathy Murphy; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews and many friends.

Pat's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Attic Angels and Agrace for their wonderful care of our Aunt over the past 4 months.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the small chapel at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison, with Monsignor Kenneth Fiedler presiding.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to Mass at the church, with a luncheon to follow.

Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Mineral Point. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

