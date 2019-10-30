Windsor – Patricia P. Katte, age 61, passed away at home on October 29, 2019, after a long illness.

She was born August 2, 1958 in Kentucky, to Oren J. and Peggy Payne.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Bruce; brother, John O. (Betty) Payne; sister, Janice Fray; brother, Mike (Nancy) Payne; sister, Marla (Marco) Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made online in memory of Pat, to the Susan G. Komen foundation, https://shar.es/a3aadQ.

