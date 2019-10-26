FITCHBURG – Patricia M. "Pat" Urben, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, after a brief illness. Pat was born on Dec. 22, 1933, in Albany, Wis. to Marian Keegan and Robert Stephenson. She was united in marriage to John W. Urben on Oct. 15, 1955, in Madison. Shortly after, they settled in Fitchburg, where they would raise their family.

Pat's passion for animals is what steered her career at an early age, and a passion she passed along to all of her children. She began training and showing field trial dogs, specializing in Chesapeake Bay and Golden Retrievers. In 1960, Pat and John built and established Cherokee Kennels. Over the years, they expanded and grew, and today, the business they began, is now run by third generation family.

Pat always stayed active. She enjoyed attending her work-out and fitness classes at Pinnacle, and did so up until she fell ill. She loved taking nature walks around their property with her canine companion, Bentley, and the late Macy. She enjoyed spending time with family, celebrating birthdays, holidays, and family dinners. Her soft spoken voice and kind heart will be greatly missed.

Pat is survived by her husband, John, of 64 years; her children, Marsha Bathe (Jim) of St. Charles, Mo., Terrie Linden (Dave) of Verona and Rick Urben (Judy) of Fitchburg; grandchildren; Jeff Linden (Katie), Jen Hodgson (Scott), Dustin Urben (Katy), Dillon Urben (Brooke Crossen), Aimee Urben (Michael Guenther) and Connor Urben; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Grant, Riley, Keaton, Evan Hodgson and upcoming Linden baby twin girls; brothers-in-law, Noel Urben (Trish) and David Urben. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Dean Urben; and great-granddaughter, Ava Hodgson.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., with a visitation from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, followed by a service with the Rev. Gary Wankerl presiding, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be gifted in Pat's name to the Dane County Humane Society or SSM Health Cancer Center, 1200 John Q. Hammons Drive Suite 400, Madison WI 53717.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at St. Mary's hospital and SSM Cancer Center for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

