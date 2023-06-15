Patricia M. Hostvedt age 84, died on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at SSM Health in Madison. She was born on November 26, 1938 in Menominee, Michigan to Elmer and Ruth (Walline) Lindblom. Patricia was married to Arnold Hostvedt on August 17, 1957 in Menominee, MI and together raised three daughters.
Patricia was a lively woman who loved her family more than anything. She was employed at Eagle’s as a baker and cake decorator. She never stopped baking once she retired from Eagle’s. Patricia never visited anyone without baked goods in hand. If there was an event within the family that required a cake or baked goods, she insisted she would take care of it. Prior to Eagle’s she worked in the deli department at Rink’s market. Following her retirement from Eagle’s, she enjoyed working and volunteering for the Moose Lodge as a bartender. Patricia and her husband Arnie enjoyed dancing at the Moose for many years. She was a former member of the Women of the Moose for several years. Patricia and Arnie enjoyed bowling in several leagues throughout the years and passed down the love for bowling to their grandchildren. Both served as bowling coaches to the youth leagues in Geneseo, IL. Patricia enjoyed many hobbies including baking, watching cooking shows, sewing, golfing, bowling, reading. During football season she never missed a chance to watch the Green Bay Packers. She passed along her love for the Packers to several of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. By far her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include her daughters Debra (Paul) Vandemore of IL, Sheri (Kurt) Meier of DeWitt, IA and Dawn Mallum of Madison; eight grandchildren Ken (Kate), Rick (Kate), Jessica (Drew), Cody (Matt), Guthrie (Ashley), Kayla (Dylan), Randall (Ana) and Justin (Taylor); eight great grandchildren Kane, Wesley, Greyson, Memphis, Tate, Cooper, Eliza and Emma; two sisters Lois Bridges of California and Sharon Eager of Las Vegas NV; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Arnold Hostvedt; her one brother Donald Lindblom and her close friend Jocko Wancket.