Patricia Lynn Mannheimer

BELOIT - It is with tremendous grief in our hearts that we announce the passing of my bonus Mom Patricia (Patti) Mannheimer (Mackay) after a very long hard battle with Huntington’s Disease. She was born February 13, 1961 and passed away on Oct. 7, 2018 at the young age of 57.



Patti is lovingly survived by her husband of 24 years, my dad, Mike Mannheimer, father Chester Fluger, bonus daughter Jackie (Warren ) Schoenborn and her children Cassandra and Michael, and, her daughter Julie Mackay and her daughter Corinne. She is also survived by her sister Judy (Dennis) Scott, her brother Roger (Rhonda) Gates and her sister Tammy Wines.



She is preceded in death by her mother Betty, an infant daughter Susie, her brother Eugene Gates and sweet nephew Donavan Scott.



Patti loved her family and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan!



A Celebration of Life will be held at Hanson’s Bar, 1012 Happy Hollow Rd in Janesville, WI on Saturday, Oct. 13th at 2:00 pm where a buffet lunch will be served. ALL FAITHS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES of Janesville is assisting the family.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Janesville (608)754-8700

www.866allfaiths.com