Patricia Louise (Killerlain) Herfel passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Our House Senior Living, Eau Claire, WI at age 95. She was born on June 14, 1924 and was raised in and around Oregon, WI. Pat graduated from Oregon High School with the Class of 1942. She was the middle child of five born to Frank and Lillah (Sorensen) Killerlain.

After high school Pat worked as a dental assistant in Oregon. On June 23, 1945, she married Lyle E. Herfel at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon. Shortly thereafter, when Lyle was discharged from the Army Air Force, the young couple settled in Belleville, WI, where they spent the remaining 64 years of their married lives.

Pat was primarily a mom and homemaker for much of her life, but she was also the self-taught "accountant" for their family businesses (Herfel's Service Station and Belleville Laundromat) for many years. After the businesses were sold, she once again worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Gerald Donovan in Belleville until her retirement. She was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi (previously St. Mary of Lourdes) Catholic Church in Belleville.

Pat enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge, and was part of a long-standing bridge club in Belleville which met regularly for several decades. Family get-togethers always included card games. She also enjoyed boating, travel, and their get-away cottage in Oneida County.

Pat is survived by her son Thomas (Kathleen) Herfel, Mondovi, WI, her grandchildren Tamara (Matt) Houser, Stoughton, WI, and David (Katie Watkins) Herfel, Albertville, MN, great grandchildren Haley Houser, Breckin Houser, Ingrit Herfel and Finley Herfel, sister-in-law Betty Fahey, and several nieces and nephews.

Pat was predeceased by her parents, her husband Lyle (February 02, 2010), and all of her siblings and their spouses, Robert (Eleanor) Killerlain, John (Joan) Killerlain, Donna (Raymond) Lawry, Francis (Patricia) Killerlain, nephew Steven Lawry, and brother-in-law Francis Fahey.

We are especially grateful for the many friends and neighbors, notably Brad and Jane Walters, Dick and Janet Hyland, Mike and Jean Tretow, Ethyl and Ray Lamboley, and Larry Kosmeder, and granddaughter Tamara, who, through their kindness and support, allowed Pat to live in her home in Belleville for several years after Lyle's passing.

I would also like to thank my wife Kathleen for welcoming mom to come and live at our home, for preparing her meals, doing her laundry, taking her to weekly beauty shop appointments and then out to play cards, and for later visiting her regularly at the memory care facility.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Michael Moon officiating.

A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the mass from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.

Memorials may be directed to: Belleville Volunteer Fire Department, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Belleville, or Bob's House for Dogs (senior dog care facility), PO Box 15, Eau Claire, WI 54702.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

