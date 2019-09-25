Patricia L. Swanson

Madison: Patricia Louise Swanson, age 81, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare.

Patricia was born in Madison on May 26, 1938 to Marion and Earl Schimming. She was married to Earl Ross Swanson in 1957 in Colorado Springs, Co., with whom she had two daughters, Donna Lee Murphy and Deborah Lynn Schnackenberg.

Pat took great pride in keeping a lovely home and yard. She was a seamstress, making clothing for herself and her young daughters.

She enjoyed antique stores, flea markets, and thrift shops. Pat collected, among others, miniature rocking chairs and Little Lulu collectables. She liked reading biographies, watching old movies (Robert Mitchum a favorite), comedy, and listening to rock music, especially the Rolling Stones.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna; her grandson, Devin Ross Meyers; her great grandson, Trent Meyers; her long-time companion, Charles Bryniarski; an aunt and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, a brother, David Terrence Smith; and her daughter, Deborah.

An inurnment service will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 28, at Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Road in Madison, Wisconsin.



