Patricia Jane Morter

LODI - Patricia “Patty” Jane (Ehlinger) Morter passed away on May 26, 2023, surrounded by her husband and family after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma… too young. She was born in Laona, WI in 1959 and grew up in a large family in Wabeno, WI. She graduated high school in 1977 from Wabeno High School. Moving to Lodi WI, she married the love of her life, Jeff Morter in 1983. Together they raised three wonderful children. She worked at Good Samaritan Society - Lodi for 40 years providing comfort and care which was Patty’s true passion. You could see it in the twinkle in her eyes and the bright smile she shared with everyone in her care. She worked as a CNA then went into activities and retired as the Life Enrichment Coordinator and Activity Consultant in 2018 due to Multiple Myeloma. She volunteered within Girl Scouts in the community for 20 years and later the Wisconsin Representatives of Activity Professionals (WRAP) board for 20 years and many other professional committees geared towards making life better for elders living in care centers across Wisconsin. Patty was an excellent cook and expressed her love through food. Due to Patty’s many hours of hard work, the ice cream and pie stand at the Lodi Ag Fair was possible for many years raising scholarship money.
In addition to Jeff her husband of almost 40 years, survivors include her two daughters, Misty (Kurtis) Anderson, Megan Morter; her son, Matthew (Brooke) Morter; three grandchildren, Natalie and Landen Anderson and Dean Morter; her mother, Mary Etta Ehlinger; siblings, Janet (Joe) Dailey, Terri (Paul) Rummel, Peter (Tammy), Paul (Cheryl), David Korbas, Margaret (Tim) Calhoun, Christie (Kevin) Schmidt, Tom (Carol), Andrew (Alicia), Matthew (Erin); in-laws, Bruce (Char) Morter, Joanne (Doug) Malisch, Julia Morter, Patty Morter, and Bonnie (Rick) Karls; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Willard Ehlinger; father and mother- in-law, Russell and Delores Morter; sister, Mary Sue Korbas; niece, Nikki Korbas; and brothers-in-law, Duane Harris, and Clarence and Brad Morter.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 10:30 a. m. at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Fr. Joseph Baker presiding. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will immediately follow at Garden Bluff Cemetery. A reception lunch will be after the burial.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Patty’s name to the Agrace HospiceCare or the UW Carbone Cancer Center.