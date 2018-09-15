Patricia J. Lorenz

LODI-Patricia “Patti” J. Lorenz, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at St. Mary's Hospital.

She was born on June 1, 1951, in Madison. Patti graduated from Madison East High School and Madison Area Technical College where she graduated in the first class of the Operating Room Tech training program.

She married Richard Lorenz on August 11, 1973 in Madison. Patti worked as an Operating Room Tech at Madison General Hospital for 20 years. Patti enjoyed spending time and traveling with her husband, Rick, of 45 years. She loved baking and cooking for her family and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. Patti was a very proud Grandma and especially enjoyed trips to Devils Lake State Park, playing in the sandbox and sitting on the swing with her granddaughter, Emma, who brought her such sweet joy.

In her down time, she enjoyed reading and was a high volume customer to the Lodi library. In addition to being a member of the Madison Northside Senior Center, she was very active in the Lodi area community often volunteering her time to help others.

In addition to her husband Rick, survivors include her son, Geoffrey (Corey) Lorenz; her daughter, Stephanie Lorenz; grandchild, Emmalyn Rose Lorenz; two sisters, Karen Marino and Barbara (Jim Pelto) Pinwar; and brother, John J. (Sheila) Pinwar and five nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alfrieda Pinwar.

Funeral services will be held at LODI UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 130 Locust St., Lodi, at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, with Marjorie Rice Myers presiding. Burial will be held at Garden Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Gunderson LODI FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday, September 17, 2018, and also at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.