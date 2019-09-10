Patricia J. Hartung, 82, of Platteville, Wisconsin, went home to the arms of her savior on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Platteville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Pat was born on November 7, 1936, in Grant County, Wisconsin, the daughter of Alfred J. "Alvin" and Elizabeth F. (O'Rourke) Rouse. She was was united in marriage to Wilfred P. Hartung on July 12, 1986, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Platteville. He preceded her in death on September 22, 2012.

Pat graduated from Platteville High School in 1955. For thirty years she worked at WSWW radio station as a secretary and later office manager. After retiring from the radio station, she worked various office jobs in the community. She was a devout member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Platteville, where she sang in the church choir. Pat also sang in the Sweet Adelines. She enjoyed reading, bowling, playing bingo, and going on bus trips with Wilfred. Pat was a very kind and giving person.

Pat is survived by her three sisters, Phyllis Kinch, Grace (Larry) Walsh, Ruth (Tom) Lotter; one brother, James (Barb) Rouse; 12 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother-in-law, Lyle Kinch.