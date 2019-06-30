Patricia Garske

FREEPORT, IL - On Saturday, June 29, 2019, Patricia [Holcomb] Garske, passed away at the age of 69, after a mean fight with cancer she couldn't win.

Pat was born on January 22, 1950, in Monroe, WI, to Robert and Viola (Wirth) Holcomb, and grew up on a farm outside of Monticello. She lived in Las Vegas and the Chicago-area for many years, but returned to settle closer to home for the past couple decades. In 2005, she married Don Garske. They would only get two more years of fishing, wood-working, and playing music together before cancer took Don in 2007.

Although never having any biological children of her own, Pat warmly "adopted" several loved ones over the years whom she considered to be her daughter and grandchildren - including Nicki Niesman-Hayes, Nachoma Niesman, Nathaniel Niesman, and Natalee Hayes - who affectionately call her "ma" and "nana" and surrounded her during her final breaths on this earth. Pat loved to sing and ran her own karaoke business, called Liquid Encouragement.

Through this passion, she also became an active member of the worship-arts group at the Martintown Community Church. She was known to be a "free spirit" and "wild child" during her younger years, but came full-circle in mentoring youth who shared her struggles, helping them to see that a better life and forgiveness were possible through the Lord. Although her mouth occasionally got her into trouble, her voice also brought joy, reassurance, and compassion to many!

Pat was preceded in death by her parents (Robert and Viola), husband (Don), and brother (Gary).

She is survived by her sisters (Shelly Johnson and Nancy Luchsinger), brother and sister-in-law (Dennis and Diane Holcomb), adoptive family (Nicki, Nachoma, Nate, and Natalee), as well as multiple nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Evangelical Free Church, 720 N. Freedom St., Lena, IL. A time of fellowship and food will follow the memorial service.

A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Lena.

Flowers can be sent to the church at 720 N Freedom St, Lena, IL 61048.

A memorial fund has been established.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family. Donations in Pat's memory can be remitted to the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, PO Box 266, New Glarus, WI 53574.

An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com