Patricia C. Healy

Patricia Colleen (née Murphy) Healy Andera, age 94, of Madison, died peacefully on September 11, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Preceded in death by her parents, Boetius and Mary Ellen, her seven brothers and sisters, husbands John F. (Jack) Healy, Vincent Andera and step-daughter Nancy Andera. Beloved mother of Mary (Kim) Angelo, Elizabeth (Paul) Elvord, Eileen (Bob Shipley), John (Jamie), Meaghan (Peter Davis), Daniel, and Timothy (Kristi); the Andera family: Tom (Deborah), David (Janet), Mary (John) Meisser, Eileen, Michael, Jane, Margaret (David Murphy), Katie (Bob) Bokowski and Daniel (Andrea Evert). Devoted grandmother of Wyatt, Nora and Scarlett Angelo, Mackenzie Healy, Erin, Maeve and Emmett Healy, Danielle (Nick) Carey, Jack and Maggie Healy, Adrianne Bockhorst, Alex, Aja and Adrienne Elvord, Meg, Kate and Mark Davis, and the Andera grandchildren Matthew, Angela, Justin, Mike, Alex, Teresa, Patrick, Isaac, Sophia, Henry and Audrey. Great-grandmother of 15, cherished aunt of many, beloved family friend of Jim Sharpe and partner-in-crime of Marcia Corcoran.
After attending Holy Angels and Mount Mary College in Milwaukee, Pat fell in love with Jack Healy and they married in 1953. They moved to Madison in 1955, where they raised their family and made lifelong friends. Pat worked, both at Blessed Sacrament and for many years at Felly’s Flowers, standing for long hours before a holiday but always returning home in time to set her own family table with beautiful flowers. A true Irish beauty, Pat worked as a print and live model for department stores in Milwaukee and Madison. After Jack died in 1990, Pat got her realtor’s license and took great satisfaction in finding homes for young families. In 1997 Pat married her lifelong friend Vince Andera, and they shared happy years as they traveled, danced or relaxed in Door County.
Pat loved to knit, read, play Scrabble and cards and was an avid sports fan, but her real legacy is her commitment to her faith and her family. She was happiest when surrounded by her ever-growing band of loved ones. She stayed close to those she didn’t often see with phone calls and cards. Every birthday and holiday provided an opportunity to remind them of how much she loved them. Her rosary was never far from her hands, a prayer on her lips, and she remained the most beautiful woman in the room until the day she died.
Pat lived her faith and spread kindness and beauty wherever she walked. She was loyal, funny, wise and courageous, and although we mourn her loss, we will forever remember her with joy.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Pat’s life will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church (2115 Rowley Avenue, Madison, WI) on September 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. in the Church.
The family would like to thank the compassionate doctors and nursing staff of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and Hospice. Additional thanks to the entire staff of All Saints Assisted Living.
Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Congregation, 2116 Hollister Avenue, Madison, WI. 53726.
