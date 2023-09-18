Patricia C. Healy

Patricia Colleen (née Murphy) Healy Andera, age 94, of Madison, died peacefully on September 11, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Preceded in death by her parents, Boetius and Mary Ellen, her seven brothers and sisters, husbands John F. (Jack) Healy, Vincent Andera and step-daughter Nancy Andera. Beloved mother of Mary (Kim) Angelo, Elizabeth (Paul) Elvord, Eileen (Bob Shipley), John (Jamie), Meaghan (Peter Davis), Daniel, and Timothy (Kristi); the Andera family: Tom (Deborah), David (Janet), Mary (John) Meisser, Eileen, Michael, Jane, Margaret (David Murphy), Katie (Bob) Bokowski and Daniel (Andrea Evert). Devoted grandmother of Wyatt, Nora and Scarlett Angelo, Mackenzie Healy, Erin, Maeve and Emmett Healy, Danielle (Nick) Carey, Jack and Maggie Healy, Adrianne Bockhorst, Alex, Aja and Adrienne Elvord, Meg, Kate and Mark Davis, and the Andera grandchildren Matthew, Angela, Justin, Mike, Alex, Teresa, Patrick, Isaac, Sophia, Henry and Audrey. Great-grandmother of 15, cherished aunt of many, beloved family friend of Jim Sharpe and partner-in-crime of Marcia Corcoran.

