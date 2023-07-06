Patricia Bird

Patricia M. “Patty or Pat” Bird, age 85 of Lone Rock, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 24, 1938 in Madison, WI the daughter of Charles and Pearl (Moore) Tustison. Patty’s Dad died while serving his country when she was the young age of 7, leaving her mother to raise her and her older brother Pete on her own. Patty attended school in Lone Rock until she graduated in 1956. She continued her education at UW-Platteville where she was pursuing a degree in Elementary Ed/Art.

Patty always had an adventurous spirit and loved to be outdoors, she was especially fond of horseback riding and attending Hilltop Summer Camp and spoke of it often when she reminisced about her childhood. As a student Patty loved art and theater. A proud moment of hers was when she took first place at the state forensics competition for her performance of “The Yellow Wallpaper.” She was excited to share this experience with her beloved granddaughter Taylor when she took first place at state as well.

