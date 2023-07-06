Patricia Bird

Patricia M. “Patty or Pat” Bird, age 85 of Lone Rock, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 24, 1938 in Madison, WI the daughter of Charles and Pearl (Moore) Tustison. Patty’s Dad died while serving his country when she was the young age of 7, leaving her mother to raise her and her older brother Pete on her own. Patty attended school in Lone Rock until she graduated in 1956. She continued her education at UW-Platteville where she was pursuing a degree in Elementary Ed/Art.
Patty always had an adventurous spirit and loved to be outdoors, she was especially fond of horseback riding and attending Hilltop Summer Camp and spoke of it often when she reminisced about her childhood. As a student Patty loved art and theater. A proud moment of hers was when she took first place at the state forensics competition for her performance of “The Yellow Wallpaper.” She was excited to share this experience with her beloved granddaughter Taylor when she took first place at state as well.
Pat was married on November 25, 1961 to Kenneth Neil Bird. They were blessed with three children : Stuart, Molli, and Craig. Pat was a fierce and devoted mother of both her children and her pets, her greatest love was for her family. She was a go-getter, never stopping. Pat had a hearty love for music and dance, often sharing a dance while listening to her favorite songs with her kids and dancing throughout her home. She was an excellent cook, always making sure everyone had enough to eat. Her family will never forget the elaborate meals and desserts she made for them. Stu and Taylor remembered the perfectly decorated heart shaped cakes she made for each child in their class for both of their valentine’s parties, 20 plus years apart. Patty was an avid baker and made several wedding cakes and other creations through the years including her amazing Gingerbread houses. Because of her kind and generous heart, her sense of humor, bright outlook on life and her people skills she was a wonderful hostess/waitress at various well-known restaurants in the local area for over 30 years.
With her children grown, she and Neil enjoyed sharing time together in the morning with a hot cup of coffee, discussing the Packers, politics, the trips they had taken together, their pets (she was an animal lover through and through and helped rescue several Great Danes over the years) and more. She missed those
conversations beyond measure when Neil passed, 18 years ago. She also enjoyed the yard she and Neil worked diligently on. Her children recall the beautiful flower beds and baskets surrounding their home that she created. She was truly a beautiful, welcoming soul that will be missed forever.
Survivors include her three children, Stuart Bird of Gotham, Molli (James) O’Neill of Spring Green, Craig Bird of Tempe, Arizona; a granddaughter, Taylor O’Neill of Spring Green; a brother, Charles J. “Pete” Tustison of Lone Rock; nieces, nephews, special cousins, other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Pearl K. Tustison; her husband, Kenneth Neil Bird; her in-laws Lyal and Macy Bird; and nephews, Mike Tustison and Randy Bird.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green, WI. Rev. Craig Peach will officiate with burial in the Button Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service.
A special thank you to the staff at Pine Valley Community Village for their kindness shown to our Mother.
Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.
