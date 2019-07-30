MADISON-Patricia Ann Rickey, age 66, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born on Sept. 10, 1952, in Madison, the daughter of Vilas and Carol (Burns) Rickey.



Patricia attended St. Bernard Grade School and graduated from East High School in 1970. She received a bachelor's degree from UW-Madison. Patricia was united in marriage to John Jordan. She worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, retiring in 2018.



Patricia is survived by her husband, John; mother, Carol; three brothers, Michael (Bobbi), Alan and John; brother-in-law, William R. (Barbara) Jordan III; sister-in-law, Anne Jordan; three nephews, Christopher Rickey, Jacob Rickey and Ben Jordan; and two nieces, Kierstan Rickey and Waverly O'Brien. She was preceded in death by her father.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.

Memorials may be gifted in Patricia's name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420