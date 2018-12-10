Patricia Ann "Pat" (Hadaller) Stone

Patricia Ann Stone passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

Pat Hadaller Stone was born August 29, 1938 in Fond du Lac, WI. She was the daughter of Herbert and Sylvina “Sally” (Gilgenbach) Hadaller. Pat attended St. Joseph’s Elementary school and graduated from St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac in 1956. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music from Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee in 1960.

She met her husband, Robert Stone in Milwaukee as he was the brother of her classmate at Cardinal Stritch College. They were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fond du Lac on January 28, 1961 and they moved to Madison, WI. With the call-up of the 32nd Division of the WI National Guard to active duty for the Berlin Wall Crisis, they moved to Tacoma, WA in 1961 for 10 months.

Pat worked at the Tacoma Public Library in the Fine Arts Department until the National Guard was released in WA. Bob & Pat moved back to Madison, WI where Bob was employed at the WI DOT as a civil engineer. Pat was a Piano teacher for many years.

Pat was active with quilting and needlework & active member with the Madison Area Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America. Stitching was an everyday project. Pat was a long time member of St. Maria Goretti Parish where she was involved in the music of the parish for many years. She was a member of the Dane County Genealogical Society, Wisconsin State Genealogical Society, Iowa Genealogical Society and the Wisconsin Historical Society. Genealogy and traveling to family history places occupied many of her days.

Children, Valerie, Jeffrey, and Vicki were born in WI. Valerie Stone resides in Franklin, Jeff Stone (Tammy) and Grandsons, Casey & Jack lived in Janesville before recently moving to Florida and Vicki Bigley (Steve Bigley) & grandchildren Veda, Madalyn, Kyle and Jacob live in Pueblo, CO.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 5313 Flad Ave., with Msgr. Michael Burke officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Ryan Funeral Home, 5701 Odana Road. Visitation will be continued on Wednesday, Dec. 12 from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at the church. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials can be made to St. Maria Goretti Parish.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.