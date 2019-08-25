Patricia Ann "Pat" Ampe, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born and grew up in the Janesville area and moved to Madison as a young adult where she got married and raised her family.

Pat was a strong, intelligent and caring woman who successfully worked in accounting and many endeavors throughout her life. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting/knitting, attending church and outings with her sisters.

Pat is survived by her sister, Carol Scheehle; daughters, Corinna (Rod) Magee, Terry and Linda Ampe; and sons, Dan, Brad (Ronda) and Doug (Michelle) Ampe; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Lois (Hunter) Lehr; brother, Dick (June) Lehr; and sister, Betty (Norm) Willing.

A Celebration of Life will be held at MONONA LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4411 Monona Drive, Monona, at 12 Noon, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

