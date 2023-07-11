Patricia Ann Oscar

OREGON - Patricia A. Oscar, age 97, of Oregon, Wis., died on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Oregon Health Care surrounded by a life full of memories.  She was born on July 14, 1925, in Madison, Wis., to William and Patricia Warnecke.  

In the late 1920s, the family moved to a farmette at the bottom of Nine Springs Hill where she enjoyed growing vegetables and playing baseball with her brothers.  On Jan. 5, 1941, she married the love of her life, Arthur Ford Oscar.  Their “forever” home was on Rimrock Road until Art’s passing in 1997.