Patricia Ann Oscar

OREGON - Patricia A. Oscar, age 97, of Oregon, Wis., died on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Oregon Health Care surrounded by a life full of memories. She was born on July 14, 1925, in Madison, Wis., to William and Patricia Warnecke.
In the late 1920s, the family moved to a farmette at the bottom of Nine Springs Hill where she enjoyed growing vegetables and playing baseball with her brothers. On Jan. 5, 1941, she married the love of her life, Arthur Ford Oscar. Their “forever” home was on Rimrock Road until Art’s passing in 1997.
Pat was a talented and gifted homemaker. The aroma of fresh coffee, bread and apple pie are just some of the beautiful memories cherished by those who knew her. She put her Irish sense of humor and gracious personality to work as a waitress at the Bader Bowl, Sterling House and the Pancake Plantation. In her latter years, she enjoyed watching the yellow finches come to her feeder at her assisted living apartment in Oregon, Wis. And when she wasn’t bird watching, she would wrap herself up in her favorite Green Bay Packers blanket while reading the latest Sydney Sheldon novel.
Pat was a caring mother, sister and aunt who was always there to lend a helping hand or a caring ear. She especially adored visits with her great-grandchildren and her many grand-doggies. May she rest peacefully in the arms of God’s angels.
Family members left to cherish her memory include her children, Pete (Ruth Ann) Oscar, Oregon, Tom (Kaye) Oscar, Irma, and Pug (Doug) Dillman, Oak Creek; grandchildren, Andy, Noel and Nathan Oscar, and Molly and Morgan Dillman; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Owen, William, Ben, Hattie, June, Eve, Peter, Olive and JK; many nieces and nephews; and sister, Mary Jane Martinez, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; brothers, Fred, Robert, Jim and Bill; sister, Wava Hanson; and cousin, Helen Fahey (Foley).
The family extends their sincere appreciation for the devoted care and kindness provided by the staff of Oregon Health Care, as well as the many neighbors and friends who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson St., Stoughton, at 12 noon on Friday, July 14, 2023. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. She will be laid to rest next to her loving husband in a private ceremony at Mount Hope Lutheran Cemetery, Brooklyn, Wis.
The family invites you share your memories of Pat and view her online obituary at www.gundersonfh.com.
