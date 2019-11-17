Patricia Ann (Loney) Byrne

MONONA- Patricia Ann Byrne, age 91, of Madison, passed away peacefully from pancreatic cancer on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her home on Lake Monona. Descended from Pioneers, Harley Earl and wife, their daughter married Pioneers, Warren Loney, parents of Gideon Riley. Mr. and Mrs. Clark's daughter, Rose, married Pat's grandfather, Gideon Riley. Gideon and Rose had a daughter, Pat's mother, Dorothy Maurine Loney (Burmeister, 1908-1998). Maurine had a daughter Patricia Ann.

Patricia married (Dane County Circuit Judge) William David Byrne (also descended from pioneers: Calahan, Devines, Ganghams) on May 29, 1954. She was an artist with a BS in teaching from the University of Wisconsin ('51). Patricia and William's son, William David Byrne II was also an artist and died in 1983, at age 20, in a sailing accident on Lake Monona.

Patricia was an avid reader of local, national and Monona history. She enjoyed ice skating at Frank Allis School as a child and on the Madison city lakes with her family as an adult. As a youth, Patricia participated in creative dance and loved dance throughout her life.

As a wife to Judge W.D. Byrne, she acted as a community organizer and partner in political campaigns. As a wife and mother, Patricia was a proud housekeeper, seamstress, cook and gardener. She was a life-long patron of the arts and an avid wildlife promoter in her daily life. Patricia was a devout Christian throughout her life and looked forward to reuniting with her husband, son, and mother in Heaven. Many of her closest friends think of her as family. Patricia will be sorely missed and never forgotten.

"May the road rise to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sunshine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand." ~Irish Blessing.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.