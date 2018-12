Patricia Ann Kinsler, age 92, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.