Patricia Ann Hoffmann, age 74, returned to the Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 20, 2023. She was born on Nov. 12, 1948, in Madison the daughter of Jack and Charlotte (Schneider) Eagan. The second oldest of four children, Trisha graduated from Madison Edgewood High School in 1967. She then earned her degree in Law Enforcement from MATC. On October 24, 1969, Trisha married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Hoffmann. Together they raised three children, Christopher, Terrence (Casey Gallimore), and Jack (Kimberly). She was a very “proud grandmother” of Taylor, Alexis, Madison, and Ava.
She was employed as Town Constable for the Town of Windsor, and then worked as a security guard, but loved most being a “homemaker” for her family. Trisha was very creative and enjoyed crafts and making cards. She also enjoyed many years of traveling in their motor home, and later their condo in Florida and cottage in Land O’ Lakes and “UTVing” with friends.
In addition to her immediate family, Trisha is survived by her brothers, Michael (Susan) and Timothy Eagan; nephews, Shawn, Matthew, and Joseph (Abby) Eagan; nieces, Christine, and Katherine Eagan; grandnephews, Jarrett Eagan and Oliver and Yuri Zuelsdorf; grandniece, Rua Eagan; cousins, Patricia Hoffman, William Schneider, and Annastasia, Ilene, and Katherine Cook; and special friends Diane Barnes, Patti Helgeland, and Debbie Meinert.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother (aunt) Lorraine Schneider; her brother Terry; her nephew Ryan Eagan; cousins, Suzanne Jones and Edward III, John, and Scott Cook.
A memorial Mass will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH at ST. PATRICKS CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Agrace Hospice, Inc for their loving care. Trisha was loved by all whose lives she touched and will be deeply missed.