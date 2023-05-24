Patricia Ann Hoffmann

Patricia Ann Hoffmann, age 74, returned to the Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 20, 2023. She was born on Nov. 12, 1948, in Madison the daughter of Jack and Charlotte (Schneider) Eagan. The second oldest of four children, Trisha graduated from Madison Edgewood High School in 1967. She then earned her degree in Law Enforcement from MATC. On October 24, 1969, Trisha married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Hoffmann. Together they raised three children, Christopher, Terrence (Casey Gallimore), and Jack (Kimberly). She was a very “proud grandmother” of Taylor, Alexis, Madison, and Ava.

She was employed as Town Constable for the Town of Windsor, and then worked as a security guard, but loved most being a “homemaker” for her family. Trisha was very creative and enjoyed crafts and making cards. She also enjoyed many years of traveling in their motor home, and later their condo in Florida and cottage in Land O’ Lakes and “UTVing” with friends.