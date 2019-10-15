MADISON- Patricia Ann Corcoran, 87, of Neenah, WI passed away on October 11, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her children.

Pat was born on July 7, 1932 in Madison, the daughter of Gertrude & Henry Pertzborn. She was married to Dean Corcoran on April 16, 1955 in Madison.

She was a bookkeeper by occupation and over the years was employed at H.J. Pertzborn Plumbing and Heating, Blessed Sacrament School, Edgewood High School, and Butler Plumbing.

She will be remembered for her sparkling blue eyes, quick wit, sharp intelligence, and warm heart. She loved reading, and was an avid Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packer fan.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Edmund) King of Neenah, WI; Darcy Corcoran of Churchton, MD; Dawn (John) Clem of Horse Shoe, NC; and Dennis (Jody) Corcoran of LaCrosse, WI. She is survived by her sisters Delores (Bill) Butler of Madison, WI; Mary Weaver of West Bend, WI; and her brother, Bill Pertzborn of Coolidge, AZ; and brother-in-law, Ken Corcoran of Oshkosh, WI. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Jennifer (Will) Thompson, Samantha (Joel) Quackenbush, Maren King, Elliott and Reece Corcoran; great-grandson, Maxwell Thompson, and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Corcoran.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2116 HOLLISTER AVE, Madison on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11am. Friends may greet the family from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at the church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament School, 2112 Hollister Ave., Madison, or Edgewood High School, 2219 Monroe St., Madison.