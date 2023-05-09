Patricia Ann Blau, age 93, of Plain passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Legacy of DeForest.
She was born on November 25, 1929 the daughter of John and Marcella (Toay) Dougherty in Dodgeville, WI. Patricia was married on August 8, 1953 to Daniel G. Blau.
She loved being on the farm, farming beside her husband, Dan. She had a big garden and canned many fruits and vegetables. Patricia was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and will be dearly missed by all.
Survivors include her 4 children, Robert (Sue) Blau, Linda (Steve) Drenoske, Larry Blau, Karen (Todd) Klawitter; 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Phyllis Dougherty, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marcella Dougherty; her husband, Daniel Blau; a great grandson, Cruz Klawitter-Knight; 2 brothers, Leo and Jack Dougherty; a sister, Lois Jorgenson; mother and father-in-law, Joseph and Catherine Blau; brothers and sisters-in-law, Celia (Harold) Buelow, Elizabeth Zins, Edward (Agnes) Blau, Marian (Finas) Layton, Margaret (Roy) Reeson, Katherine (Anthony) Hausner, Sr. Rita Blau FSM, infant Ann Blau, Gerald (Ann) Blau and a nephew, Mark Dougherty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain. Fr. Garrett Kau will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. Memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Catholic Church or Agrace Hospice.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice, her many caregivers at Legacy of DeForest and Dr. Collins at the Plain Medical Clinic. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
